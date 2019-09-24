|
|
Kegelmayer, Robin
1957 - 2019
Robin Ann Kegelmayer, age 62, of Pickerington, Ohio, died September 20, 2019 at Pickerington Care and Rehabilitation following a battle with cancer. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 27, 1957 to the late Donald F. Trimmer and Ann Elizabeth (Heidloff) Trimmer. Robin is survived by son, Ryan Kegelmayer; brothers, Steve (Kathy) Trimmer, Aaron (Pam) Trimmer, David (Deborah) Trimmer and Martin (Colleen) Trimmer; several nieces and nephews; her dog, KC and her granddog, Ty. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Debbie and fiancé Jack Sibley. Robin was the owner of Classic Sign Deck. She put other people first and had a big heart. Robin liked to cook and anything that was good she would say, "That is the Bomb!" Her proudest achievement was her son, Ryan. Memorial contributions can be made to the at . Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019