Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin L. Bates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin L. Bates Obituary
Bates, Robin L.
1960 - 2019
Robin L. Bates, age 58, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Robin is predeceased by her parents: Judith (Duane) Swickard and George Reibel and daughter, Deanna Meade. Robin is survived by her husband of 14 years, Robert Lee Bates, sons: Donald (Michelle) Thompson and Brock (Angela) Thompson, daughters: Tabbatha Bates and Nikkie Bates, grandchildren: Anthony, Dallas, Cheyenne, Cheley, Kyndall, Aaron, Justin, Dakota, Briee, Braylee, Audree, Adien, Brooklynn and Persephanny and great-grandsons: Jayden and Mason as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2 pm - 3 pm with a 3pm funeral service to directly follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel, 5600 E. Broad St. Columbus Ohio 43213. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now