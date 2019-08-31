|
|
Bates, Robin L.
1960 - 2019
Robin L. Bates, age 58, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Robin is predeceased by her parents: Judith (Duane) Swickard and George Reibel and daughter, Deanna Meade. Robin is survived by her husband of 14 years, Robert Lee Bates, sons: Donald (Michelle) Thompson and Brock (Angela) Thompson, daughters: Tabbatha Bates and Nikkie Bates, grandchildren: Anthony, Dallas, Cheyenne, Cheley, Kyndall, Aaron, Justin, Dakota, Briee, Braylee, Audree, Adien, Brooklynn and Persephanny and great-grandsons: Jayden and Mason as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2 pm - 3 pm with a 3pm funeral service to directly follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel, 5600 E. Broad St. Columbus Ohio 43213. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 2, 2019