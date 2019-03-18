|
|
Merchant, Robin L.
Robin Merchant, 63, transitioned March 12, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be held March 21, 2019 at The Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave., Columbus, Oh 43219. Family will receive friends from 4pm until time of service at 6pm. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019