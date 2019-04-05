|
Studeny, Robin Marie
1952 - 2019
Robin Studeny, passed away on March 22 at Riverside Hospital after a brave fight with cancer. Robin graduated from Ashland High School in 1970. Robin lived in Ashland until graduating from high school and went on to college. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1975 in the field of animal husbandry. She moved to Columbus, Ohio where she has resided since college graduation. Robin loved animals all her life and raised Arabian horses in the past. In the last 25 years, Robin began raising and showing Bengal cats. She always had a dog or two. Today she leaves behind her beloved Lucy, Maggy, Bunny and Woo. Her artistic talents were exceptional and they translated into several years of owning a knitting and yarn shop in Westerville, Ohio. All her loved ones will cherish the hats and mittens and sweaters and quilts made by Robin. Each niece and nephew has Robin's famous hand knit bunny sweaters they were given to them as babies to pass on to their children. Robin's quilting took her to shows and quilting days monthly that she thoroughly enjoyed with other quilters. Robin loved to share her knowledge of knitting and quilting and attempted to teach many of us the hobbies she enjoyed so much. The result was that Robin had a lot of projects to complete for us. We all enjoyed the finished products as Christmas presents. Robin will be missed tremendously by her fiancé, Michael Murphy of Columbus; mother, Dorothy Studeny of Ashland; sisters, Kim (Jim) Calhoon of Ashland, Megan (Oakes) of Indiana; and one niece, Zoe Finlay; and nephews, Whitney (Chelsea) Uselton, Alex (Emiley) Uselton, and Jack Finlay; and her dear young friend who Robin described as "the granddaughter I never had", Hannah Hampshire of Gahanna. Donations can be made to Great Lakes Bengal Rescue, ATTN: Susan Saunders, 10720 Hite Creek Road, Louisville, KY 40241, The Cat House Feline Sanctuary, 1130 East Main Street, #136, Ashland, OH 44805, Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214. A celebration of Robin's life will be held in Ashland at the home of her mother Dorothy Studeny, 271 South Countryside, on Sunday, April 14. Friends are welcome to call between 1-5pm to share Robin's memory.
