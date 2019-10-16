|
|
Patterson, Robin
1966 - 2019
Robin Ray "Rob" Patterson, age 53, of Columbus, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born January 3, 1966 and was a 1984 graduate of West High School. Rob loved cooking, gardening, and the outdoors, but music was his passion! He is preceded in death by his father Sam Pearson and beloved dog Sasha. He is survived by his son, Geoffrey Swink; mother, Karen Pearson; grandmother, Marvene Gardner; siblings, Chris (Erica) Pearson and Kimberly (Ron) Dunn; nephews, Jordan and Reid Pearson; other relatives and friends. Friends will be received from 4-7pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at HEART & HOPE by SCHOEDINGER - Hilltop Chapel, 3030 West Broad Street. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share your memories of Rob.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019