Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Breckenridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin R. Breckenridge


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin R. Breckenridge Obituary
Breckenridge, Robin R.
1962 - 2019
Robin R. Breckenridge, age 57, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Donald and Gladys Neel. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jim Breckenridge; siblings, Donald Neel, Melody McMillin, Linda Loel, David Neel, Jerry Neel and Rick Neel; children, David E. (Ashley Ramey) McMillin and Jonathan McMillin; grandchildren, Jasmine McMillin, Archer McMillin, Brandon McMillin, Madelynn McMillin, Brooklynn McMillin and James McMillin; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1-3pm with a memorial service to directly follow at 3pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -