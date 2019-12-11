|
|
Breckenridge, Robin R.
1962 - 2019
Robin R. Breckenridge, age 57, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Donald and Gladys Neel. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jim Breckenridge; siblings, Donald Neel, Melody McMillin, Linda Loel, David Neel, Jerry Neel and Rick Neel; children, David E. (Ashley Ramey) McMillin and Jonathan McMillin; grandchildren, Jasmine McMillin, Archer McMillin, Brandon McMillin, Madelynn McMillin, Brooklynn McMillin and James McMillin; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1-3pm with a memorial service to directly follow at 3pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019