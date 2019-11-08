Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Robin Louise Springsteen, age 56, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on November 7, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Robin was born March 3, 1963 to Claudette (Davis) Van Dyne in Clovis, NM. She was a successful restaurant manager, and she enjoyed boating and water skiing. Robin is survived by her children, Justin (Stevie) Springsteen, Michael Jacob; grandchildren, Justin Jr., Caylin, Elena; mother, Claudette Van Dyne; siblings, Gregory Lee (Jennifer) Machmer, Julie Erwin; nephews and nieces, Dylan, Ryan, Gabrielle, Michelle, Brittany, Courtney; long time friend, Joann Smith; significant other, Paul Thornton. She is preceded in death by stepfather Jim Van Dyne. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -