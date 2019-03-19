|
Winbush, Robina
1957 - 2019
Reverend Robina Marie Winbush, age 61. Sunrise July 16, 1957 and Sunset March 12, 2019. Visitation 10:00am and Celebration of Life Service 12:00 noon Friday, March 22, 2019 at Broad Street Presbyterian Church 760 E. Broad St. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Entombment at Union Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the WINBUSH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019