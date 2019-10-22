Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Burial
Following Services
Green Lawn Cemetery
Columbus, OH
Robyn Vaughn


1989 - 2019
Robyn Vaughn Obituary
Vaughn, Robyn
1989 - 2019
Robyn Elizabeth Vaughn, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:59am. Robyn is preceded in death by her father Ronald Vaughn, brother Nicholas Otstot and maternal grandparents Robert and Arlene Davis. Robyn is survived by her mother, Becky Davis; sister, Christina Vaughn; and her son, Dominic. Robyn; also leaves behind many close friends and her amazing team at Fiserv, who have become family as well. The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at Mount Carmel Grove City, especially "Nurse Jenn". Robyn's contagious laugh, bright personality and generous spirit will continue to live on in her son, Dominic. Friends and family may visit Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Oh, where a funeral service will take place Saturday, October 26 at 10 am. Burial to directly follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
