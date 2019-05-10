|
|
Smith, Rocky
1956 - 2019
Rocky A. Smith, age 62, passed away peacefully at Country Court Nursing Home, May 6 with close family loving on him and by his side. Born in Columbus, OH and went to Westerville South High School, Class of 1974 and attended Columbus State. He always loved God, his beautiful Savior Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. He loved saying, "Pass the love!" He was a chef in his 20s and always loved cooking for loved ones. He worked for Executone Phone Company in Connecticut, Florida, and Columbus, Ohio. He installed HVAC in various restaurants in and around Columbus, Ohio. Survived by parents, Jack and Joyce (Este) Smith; and sisters, Terri (Ron) Queen, Nancy (Jim) Gill; nieces and nephews (and greats), Rochelle (Nate) Tilford, Cheyenne (David) Siegenthal, Joey Gill, Taylor Gill, Ryan (Jennie) Gill, Leah Tilford, Caleb Tilford, Walker Gill, Dolly Gill; aunt, JoAnn Cobb. Preceded in death by grandparents Howard and Ida (Bush) Este and Walter Smith, Martha (Garris) and James Schaefer. Receiving family and friends from 5-7pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, 220 S. State Street, Westerville, OH. Funeral Service Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Hill Funeral Home. Wayne Booth officiating. Interment at Sunbury Memorial Park, W. Cherry St., Sunbury, OH following service. Flowers or Capital City Hospice donations, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus OH 43231. Thank you! Remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019