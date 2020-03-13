|
Mehlhop, Roderick
1946 - 2020
Roderick L. Mehlhop, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was the only child of the late Norman and Bonnijane Mehlhop, born on July 25, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Wooster College in Ohio, and a US Army veteran. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed being in the woods and worked for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for over 20 years. He had a miraculous green thumb, and loved his loyal dog, Ralph. He is survived by his daughter, Erin Williams; his aunt, Glenda Miwa; and his nephews, Loch Miwa, Brett Miwa, and Dane Miwa. He will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Foundation. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020