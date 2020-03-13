The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Roderick Mehlhop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderick Mehlhop


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Roderick Mehlhop Obituary
Mehlhop, Roderick
1946 - 2020
Roderick L. Mehlhop, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was the only child of the late Norman and Bonnijane Mehlhop, born on July 25, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Wooster College in Ohio, and a US Army veteran. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed being in the woods and worked for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for over 20 years. He had a miraculous green thumb, and loved his loyal dog, Ralph. He is survived by his daughter, Erin Williams; his aunt, Glenda Miwa; and his nephews, Loch Miwa, Brett Miwa, and Dane Miwa. He will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Foundation. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roderick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now