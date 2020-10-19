Marquardt, Rodger
1943 - 2020
Rodger Marquardt, 77, of Westerville, passed away on October 17, 2020. He was born in Minot, North Dakota on October 7, 1943 to the late Arthur and Laura (Hammer) Marquardt. Rodger graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelors degree in business administration. He worked for Fiske Brother Refining Company where he worked in sales and would later go on to retire from there. Throughout retirement Rodger enjoyed many things. He had a passion for ham radio where he had his own station and would talk with people around the world. In his later years he grew an interest in learning about his ancestry and travelled to Norway to visit relatives and learn about where his family originated from. Among other things he enjoyed, he liked investing in stocks, bonds, and day trading. He also had an interest in politics. Rodger was a very active member of the Church of the Messiah in Westerville. He was known as a very sociable person and enjoyed helping others. Rodger will be missed by many. He is survived by his children, Kirsten (Scott) Otenberger and Michelle (Kevin) Marquardt; grandchildren, Nicholas Otenberger and Adelaide and Miren Greene; and his brother, Paul (Pam) Marquardt. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Messiah, 51 North State St., Westerville OH, 43081, on Thursday, October 22 at 11AM. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to leave a special memory or condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.