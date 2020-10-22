Broady, Rodney
1957 - 2020
Rodney Eugene Broady, age 63. Sunrise July 7, 1957 and Sunset September 17, 2020. Private Visitation 10AM and Private Funeral Service 11AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Broady Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com