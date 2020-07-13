1/
Rodney Brown
Brown, Rodney
1946 - 2020
Rodney "Skip" James Brown, 74, of Newark, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born February 7, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to the George and Frances (Morris) Brown. Rodney was the former president of the Orbiting Squares Square Dance Club, president of the UAW Retirees Club, member of the Rebounders Club, and member of the Alexandria Church of Christ. He was proud to obtain his Eagle Scout Award with the Boy Scouts of America. In his free time, Rodney would enjoy a round of bowling. Rodney was always social, he never knew a stranger. Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy (Anderton) Brown; children, Tammy (Alan) DeRhodes, Dixie (William) Harte, Debra McCorkle, and Kevin (Susan) Brown; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Robert) Pipes; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. He is preceded in passing by his parents George and Frances Brown, brothers Tom and Gary Brown, sister Pat Meyers and granddaughter Courtney Brown. A memorial gathering will be held from 12-1pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, Ohio. Following the gathering there will be a private family service officiated by Pastor Kevin Hull.

Funeral services provided by
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
7409676085
July 13, 2020
Skip was such an amazing and wonderful man. I took care of him for almost a year and he became family along with his wife Nancy. My heart breaks for you Nancy & family. Love yall, Amanda Sims
Amanda Sims
Friend
