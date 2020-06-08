Hunt, Rodney
1963 - 2020
Rodney Lee Hunt, 56, of Columbus passed away on June 4, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1963 in Circleville to Fred and Thelma (Cottrell) Hunt. He was a truck driver for Jones's Topsoil. Rodney loved fishing, mushroom hunting, woodworking and his grandkids. He also enjoyed gambling and Chinese Restaurants. He was preceded in death by his father Fred and his mother and step father Thelma and Charles Wallace. Rodney is survived by his girlfriend Brenda Sprouse, children Latosha (Phil) Speakman, Rodney Lee (Albrey) Hunt II, Amy (Doug) Riffle and Natalie Hunt, Brenda's children Cindy (Jeff) Brown, Misty (Timmy) Rice, Anthony (Megan), Jeremy, and Rickie (Taylor) Sprouse, grandchildren Payton, Connor and Grady Speakman, Reagan Riffle, Nick and Cierra Brown, Tyler and Taylor Rice, Emmalee, Eli, Ellie and Rickie Sprouse and by siblings James Hunt, Charles II, Cathy and Cheryl Wallace, Rhonda (Joey) Queen, Mary (Bob) Giffin, Vernice Cottrell and Theresa Christman. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.