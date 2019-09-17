Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Woodland Christian Church
143 Woodland Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodland Christian Church
143 Woodland Ave.
Rodney McLemore Jr.


1993 - 2019
Rodney Edward McLemore Jr., age 25. Sunrise November 10, 1993 and Sunset September 10, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Woodland Christian Church, 143 Woodland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and offer condolences to The MCLEMORE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
