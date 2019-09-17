|
McLemore Jr., Rodney
1993 - 2019
Rodney Edward McLemore Jr., age 25. Sunrise November 10, 1993 and Sunset September 10, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Woodland Christian Church, 143 Woodland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and offer condolences to The MCLEMORE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019