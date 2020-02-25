|
Whitener, Rodney
1959 - 2020
Rodney Scott Whitener Sr., age 60. Sunrise July 9, 1959 and Sunset February 16, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WHITENER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020