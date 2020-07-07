1/1
Roger Allen
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen, Roger
1946 - 2020
Roger Leslie Allen, affectionately known as Pops, 74, of Columbus, passed away July 4, 2020. Roger was born July 1, 1946 in Cincinnati to Roger and Anna (Owsley) Allen. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Roger belonged to Phantom Motorcycle Club of Columbus. He had a passion for cars and truck driving. Roger will be deeply missed by his special person, Regina Cunningham; children, Deborah (Antonio Allie) Allen, Garth (Esmeralda) Hopkins, Ernest Allen; grandchildren, Erica, Shawnese, LeDonte', Jessica, David, Rometrious, Michael, Demetri; great-grandchildren, Anthony Allen; nephew, Keith (Alicia) Allen; sister-in-law, Mary Hubert; along with many other family and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Rochelle Taft, brother Kenneth D. Allen Sr., nephew Kenneth D. Allen Jr. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved