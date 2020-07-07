Allen, Roger
1946 - 2020
Roger Leslie Allen, affectionately known as Pops, 74, of Columbus, passed away July 4, 2020. Roger was born July 1, 1946 in Cincinnati to Roger and Anna (Owsley) Allen. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Roger belonged to Phantom Motorcycle Club of Columbus. He had a passion for cars and truck driving. Roger will be deeply missed by his special person, Regina Cunningham; children, Deborah (Antonio Allie) Allen, Garth (Esmeralda) Hopkins, Ernest Allen; grandchildren, Erica, Shawnese, LeDonte', Jessica, David, Rometrious, Michael, Demetri; great-grandchildren, Anthony Allen; nephew, Keith (Alicia) Allen; sister-in-law, Mary Hubert; along with many other family and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Rochelle Taft, brother Kenneth D. Allen Sr., nephew Kenneth D. Allen Jr. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.