Roger Bohn


1950 - 2020
Roger Bohn Obituary
Bohn, Roger
Roger L. Bohn, 69, passed away peacefully at his home on April 7, 2020 following an extensive battle with cancer. Roger was a lifelong resident of Columbus and he proudly served in the US Air Force in Vietnam. Roger retired from the PNC Bank Corporation where he was a Vice President. Roger is preceded in death by his father Frank N. Bohn, mother Deloris L. Miller and sister Peggy L. Clauss. He is survived by his loving husband, Daniel L. Barber; sisters, Diana Sandefur and Laura "Buckwheat" Bohn; brother, Donald (Marcia) Bohn; very dear friends, James Shankle, Eric Hardiesty, and Candy McNutt; numerous friends, nieces and nephews. Roger will be remembered for his kind heart and quick sense of humor. Per Roger's request, there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service may be conducted at a later date. Contributions may be made to Columbus Humane in Roger's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Caliman Funeral Services. Please visit WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM to extend condolences or share a special memory you have of Roger.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
