Dickerson, Roger
David Roger Dickerson, age 70, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on December 5, 2019 at his residence. Roger was born March 10, 1949 to the late Charles and Ethelbert (Wilbur) Dickerson in Athens, OH. He was a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School in 1967. Roger was a longtime employee of Dave Gill Chevrolet and retired from McCombe Body Shop. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam War. Roger is survived by his children, Chriss Dickerson, Renee Dickerson, Carissa (Greg) Maxstead; grandchildren, Dylan Lilley, Kimberly Parks, Cameron (April) Dickerson-Needham, Chaz Needham, Becca, Riley, and Rori Maxstead, Samantha Yoe and Christa Marshall; great-grandchildren, Haylee Lilley, Chloe and Emma Needham, Dani and Elijah Yoe, Megan, Bentley and Toby Adams; and many other friends and family. A visitation will be held on TUESDAY, December 10, 2019, from 5-8PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsdburg. His Funeral Service will follow on Wednesday at 11AM. Burial in the Ridgewood Cemetery at 2PM in Wellston, Ohio. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019