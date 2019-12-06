Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Ridgewood Cemetery
Wellston, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Dickerson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Dickerson Obituary
Dickerson, Roger
David Roger Dickerson, age 70, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on December 5, 2019 at his residence. Roger was born March 10, 1949 to the late Charles and Ethelbert (Wilbur) Dickerson in Athens, OH. He was a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School in 1967. Roger was a longtime employee of Dave Gill Chevrolet and retired from McCombe Body Shop. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam War. Roger is survived by his children, Chriss Dickerson, Renee Dickerson, Carissa (Greg) Maxstead; grandchildren, Dylan Lilley, Kimberly Parks, Cameron (April) Dickerson-Needham, Chaz Needham, Becca, Riley, and Rori Maxstead, Samantha Yoe and Christa Marshall; great-grandchildren, Haylee Lilley, Chloe and Emma Needham, Dani and Elijah Yoe, Megan, Bentley and Toby Adams; and many other friends and family. A visitation will be held on TUESDAY, December 10, 2019, from 5-8PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsdburg. His Funeral Service will follow on Wednesday at 11AM. Burial in the Ridgewood Cemetery at 2PM in Wellston, Ohio. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -