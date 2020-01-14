Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Glen Rest Memorial Estates
8029 E. Main St.
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Roger E. Sheets Obituary
Sheets, Roger E.
1942 - 2020
Roger Eugene Sheets, 78, passed away peacefully at his residence on January 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Roger was born on January 8, 1942 in Columbus, OH to the late Dice and Ernestine (Saunders) Sheets. Roger's longtime passion was antiques and was a retired antique dealer. Roger is survived by his dear wife, Karen E. Sheets; loving daughter, Andrea (Tim) Kelly and grandchildren, Gavin and Micah Kelly. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5-7pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH. Roger's graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH at 2:30pm with Pastor Mike Peebles officiating. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: Ohio Living Hospice, 2740 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
