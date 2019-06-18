|
Fletcher, Roger
1941 - 2019
Roger Fletcher, proud 20-year resident of Highlands Ridge, Avon Park, FL, age 77, passed away on June 14, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on July 10, 1941 in Lancaster, OH to the late Robert F. and Genevieve K. (Riffle) Fletcher. Roger retired from AT&T Bell Labs in 1996 with 36 years of service. He is survived by loving wife, Toni L. (Thompson) Fletcher; daughters, Wendy R. (Lou) Williott of Columbus, OH, Cheryl A. (Scott) Howard; grandson, Zachariah Howard, of Lewis Center, OH; stepdaughter, Holli (Aaron) Litwiller-Jarrell; granddaughters, Aoife and Janele Jarrell of Columbus, OH; sisters, Lynda Roth and Shirley (the late Kenneth) Litteral, both of FL; mother-in-law, Jane (the late "Popeye") Thompson of Alexandria, OH; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kim (Joe) Polvino, Newark, OH, Leisa (Vince) DeFilippo, Clint (Mary) Thompson, Linny (Bruce) Lane, all of Alexandria, OH.; many nieces and nephews including great nieces and nephews, and many special friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Rd., Sebring, FL 33870 or the . Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019