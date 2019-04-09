|
|
Gibson, Roger
1931 - 2019
Roger Malcolm Gibson, age 87, Friday, April 5, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS. Retired Air Force Pilot. Veteran, U.S. Air Force. Preceded in death by wife Joanne Martin Gibson, brother William H. Gibson, Jr. Survived by wife, Marie; daughters, Dianne (David) Thomas, Gail (Steven) Truxell, Karen (Kevin) Noga; and son, Glenn (Susan) Gibson; 9 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 16 from 4-6 p.m. and Wednesday, April 17 from 10-11 a.m. at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 N. High St., Columbus, where the service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Union Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019