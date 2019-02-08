|
Abke, Roger H.
1936 - 2019
Roger H. Abke, age 82, of Elon, NC passed away on Tuesday February 5th, 2019. He was born on May 9th, 1936 in Portage, Ohio to Henry and Edith (Hohls) Abke. Roger graduated from Capital University where he was a member of the Chapel Choir. He was a lifelong Buckeye fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jewell Perry, brothers, Donald, Herman, Richard, David and Kenneth and sisters, Lois and Ruth. Survived by children Cyndee (Tom) Duhon, Brenda Abke, Jeffery (Mariellen) Abke, Grandchildren Jonathan (Jamie) Hammer, David Hammer, Laura Hammer, great-grandson Wesley Hammer. Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday 2/10/19 at the Rich and Thompson Chapel in Burlington, NC. Military graveside rites will follow at Alamance Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.richandthompson.com and donations to .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019