Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 226-1622
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC 27215
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC 27215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Abke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger H. Abke


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger H. Abke Obituary
Abke, Roger H.
1936 - 2019
Roger H. Abke, age 82, of Elon, NC passed away on Tuesday February 5th, 2019. He was born on May 9th, 1936 in Portage, Ohio to Henry and Edith (Hohls) Abke. Roger graduated from Capital University where he was a member of the Chapel Choir. He was a lifelong Buckeye fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jewell Perry, brothers, Donald, Herman, Richard, David and Kenneth and sisters, Lois and Ruth. Survived by children Cyndee (Tom) Duhon, Brenda Abke, Jeffery (Mariellen) Abke, Grandchildren Jonathan (Jamie) Hammer, David Hammer, Laura Hammer, great-grandson Wesley Hammer. Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday 2/10/19 at the Rich and Thompson Chapel in Burlington, NC. Military graveside rites will follow at Alamance Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.richandthompson.com and donations to .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now