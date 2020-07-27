1/1
Roger Hobble
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hobble, Roger
1930 - 2020
Roger D. Hobble, 89, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Roger lived a life of service. After high school Roger enlisted in the United States Air Force serving as a staff sergeant in the Korean War from July 1950-May 1951. He was a member of a Tactical Control Squadron. He spent the early part of his tour as a forward observer with the South Korean 1st. Division in the Pusan Perimeter. After serving our country he continued to serve locally by working 32 years at DuPont in Works Engineering. He served for 12 years on the Logan Elm Board of Education and 25 years as a trustee at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Roger served on many boards at the local and district levels of the Church of the Nazarene. He was also a faithful member of the Gideon's International. Roger was an avid fisherman and golfer, but would most want to be remembered as a Christian gentleman, a good husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Warren (Red) Hobble and Jackie Hobble, Rev. Jay and Martha Keiser (brother and sister-in-law), George Spasiff (brother-in-law), Ruth Hobble and Norma Hobble (sisters-in-law). Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Miriam Pusey Hobble; daughters, Marla (Randy) Halley and Carla (Leo) Smithberger; 5 grandchildren, Dr. Ryan (Aimee) Halley, Mandi (Jason) Stone, Dr. Mark (Lisa) Smithberger, Kama Smithberger, and Dr. Luke (Amanda) Smithberger; 12 great-grandchildren, Megan and Brennan Halley, Halley and Carley Stone, Matthew and Claire Smithberger, Jake and Kinley Whited, and Jasmyne, Hayden, Amariah and Aurora Smithberger; his brothers, Walter (Hester) Hobble and Joe Hobble; his sister, Effie Rose Spasiff; brothers-in-law, Dr. Robert Clendenen and Chaplain Colonel Paul Pusey; and many nephews, nieces and friends. Friends may call from 4-8p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Heritage Nazarene Church, 2264 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, Ohio. A celebration of Roger's life will be held on July 30, 2020 at 11a.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church with viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Please follow proper protocols of masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heritage Nazarene Church or Gideon's International. The family wishes to thank The Wyngate for the amazing care they gave Roger his last two weeks of life, and many thanks to Ohio Health Berger Hospice for their care and support the past several months. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heritage Nazarene Church
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Viewing
10:00 AM
Heritage Nazarene Church
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Heritage Nazarene Church
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Burial
Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Roger was one of the best men I have ever known. Growing up he always treated me with kindness and respect. I remember the last time I saw him. That is the way I want to remember him. He was the same old Roger laughing and enjoying every moment. I will miss him deeply.
Charlene Hoobler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved