Kerekes, Roger
1958 - 2020
Roger Allan Kerekes, age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born in Canonsburg, PA August 31, 1958 to the late Elmer and Dorothy Kerekes. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Dave (Shelly) Kerekes, Mary (Gene) Jolley, Ron (Lauren) Kerekes, Shirl (Ron) Lyle, nieces and nephews Melissa Thomas, Craig (Sarah) Jolley, Terry Jolley, Tiffany Anderson, Brittany (Ty) Thomas, Anthony Lyle, and many, many cherished friends. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON, please visit www.Schoedinger.com
