Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Roger Knight


1952 - 2020
Roger Knight Obituary
Knight, Roger
1952 - 2020
Roger Lewis Knight Sr., age 67. Sunrise October 21, 1952 and Sunset March 2, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The KNIGHT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020
