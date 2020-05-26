Roger Koch
1937 - 2020
Koch, Roger
1937 - 2020
Roger L. Koch, 82, of Columbus, passed away on May 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Dorothy Koch. He is survived by his sister, Janet; his loving wife of 55 years, Linda; daughters, Michelle (Chris) Anderson and loving daughter, Anissa (Timothy) Stainer. He was a member of America Legion Post #532 for 30 years. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. There will be a celebration of life for Roger announced at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
