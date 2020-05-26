Koch, Roger

1937 - 2020

Roger L. Koch, 82, of Columbus, passed away on May 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Dorothy Koch. He is survived by his sister, Janet; his loving wife of 55 years, Linda; daughters, Michelle (Chris) Anderson and loving daughter, Anissa (Timothy) Stainer. He was a member of America Legion Post #532 for 30 years. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. There will be a celebration of life for Roger announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store