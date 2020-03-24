Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL (PRIVATE)
1346 S. High
Columbus, OH
View Map
Roger L. Smith


1949 - 2020
Roger L. Smith Obituary
Smith, Roger L.
1949 - 2020
Roger Leroy Smith, age 70, passed away at home Monday, March 23, 2020 with family at his side. Graduated South High School. Serviced in the US Army as a Scout Dog Handler during Vietnam War. Retired from City of Columbus Waste Water Treatment Plant after 46 years of service. R.L. Smith was a true family man always there for his family all the way to the end. Now he will be an angel watching over all. He attended Hilock Fellowship Church and was so glad he was back in the house of the Lord. Preceded in death by parents Raymond E and MaryJane E Smith, siblings Junior Smith, Barbara A Pearson, brother-in-law Denver McGraw, grandson Thomas R Smith. Survived by loving wife, Linda K Smith of 48 years; children, Chrissy (Eugene) Duty, Janet Smith (John Skomra) and Roger R Smith; grandchildren, Eugene and Roger Duty, Samantha and Hunter Skomra, Jennifer, Bobby and Christopher Smith; great granddaughter, Evelyn Duty; siblings, Alberta Smith, Floyd Smith, Carol Litman, Gloria McGraw; sister-in-law, Marcella Smith. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Special pets, Harley, Rock-o, and Diamond. Private services will be held at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High, Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 11am-1pm. Pastor Willie Browning and Pastor Ted Pearson officiating. A public memorial service will be announced at a later day. Interment Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -