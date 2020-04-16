|
|
Williams, Roger L.
1962 - 2020
On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Roger Lee Williams, devoted husband of 33 years and loving father, entered his eternal resting place at the age of 58. Roger Lee Williams was born on January 1, 1962 to Mary Elizabeth Clayborn. He worked at the Ohio State University Department of Transportation and Parking and retired after 30 years. He later went back to work as a bus driver for the South Western City School District, where he found joy in instilling wisdom to his "kids". On August 15th, 1986, he married Sylvia Lynn Williams and raised one daughter, Briana Marie Williams. Roger was truly a man of God, who started his day with gospel music and reading the word. He would share the goodness of God wherever he went. He adored his wife and daughter and would let everyone know they were the wind beneath his wings. He enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends and would often have gatherings that included his famous BBQ ribs. He loved football, music, playing the guitar and being outdoors. Known as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, mentor and grill master, Roger will be missed by many.
Roger is preceded in death by mother, Mary Elizabeth Williams, brother, John El Amin (Williams), sister, Marsha Ray, and nephew, Eric Lamar Ray. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia and daughter Briana Williams, sisters Linda Williams, Cathy Williams (Anthony Holder) of Brooklyn, NY, brother Paul (Toby Williams), Aunt Juanita (Melvin) McFaden, Uncle Bruce (Doris) Rice and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who he loved deeply. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or leave condolences for the family of Roger L. Williams.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020