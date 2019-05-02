Wood, Roger L.

1933 - 2019

Roger Lew Wood, 85, of Powell, OH, passed away on April 24, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. Born June 22, 1933 in Nelsonville, OH, to Lew and Lillie Wood, Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Following graduation from Ohio University in 1955 and a tour of duty as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force, Roger joined North American Aviation (later Rockwell International) where he held positions of increasing technical and managerial responsibility in the aerospace and defense business for over 35 years. In 1978, Roger advanced to Rockwell's world headquarters in Los Angeles, CA and in 1984 was named Corporate Director. Roger was a member, speaker and panelist, in various professional organizations including the Aerospace Industry Association, National Management Association, National Contract Management Association, and the Association of Naval Aviation. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Joyellen; children, Peggy (Ben) Pfefferle, Roger (Cathy) Wood, Lisa (Jeffrey) Butte, and Diane (Mark) Sauner; Joyellen's children, Ronda (John) Fergus, Lorna (Bill) Miller, Randy (Jackie) Hartman, and Joy Lynne (Nick) Hartman-Rees; grandchildren, Matt (Michelle) Pfefferle, Erin (Nate) Gapinski, Ryan Pfefferle, Angela (Travis) Fugate, Elizabeth (Chris) Melnik, Kylie Butte, Zach (Emily) Butte, Haley Sauner, Corey (Lacy) Fergus, Connor Sagness, Cassie Sagness, Coby (Mary) Hartman, Tucker Hartman; and ten great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 1-3pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065. A memorial service will commence at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a memorial contribution to: Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214 or NHS Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 472, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com to send condolences to the Wood family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2019