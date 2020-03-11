Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westerville Christian Church
471 E College Ave
Westerville, OH 43081
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Westerville Christian Church
471 East College Avenue
Westerville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
5:00 PM
Westerville Christian Church
471 East College Avenue
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Lee Palmer


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Lee Palmer Obituary
Palmer, Roger Lee
1935 - 2020
Roger Lee Palmer, 84, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1935 in Gallipolis, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Ruth Palmer, brother Ralph Palmer. Surviving family includes wife of 60 years, Pat; sons, Kevin Palmer, Steven (Dawn) Palmer, Troy (Nikki) Palmer; grandchildren, Courtney, Nicolas, London, Nathan, Carson; sister, Alice Taylor. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Westerville Christian Church, 471 East College Avenue, Westerville, OH 43081, where a memorial service will begin at 5pm by Pastor Greg Bondurant and Pastor Mark Stier. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -