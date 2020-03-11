|
Palmer, Roger Lee
1935 - 2020
Roger Lee Palmer, 84, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1935 in Gallipolis, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Ruth Palmer, brother Ralph Palmer. Surviving family includes wife of 60 years, Pat; sons, Kevin Palmer, Steven (Dawn) Palmer, Troy (Nikki) Palmer; grandchildren, Courtney, Nicolas, London, Nathan, Carson; sister, Alice Taylor. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Westerville Christian Church, 471 East College Avenue, Westerville, OH 43081, where a memorial service will begin at 5pm by Pastor Greg Bondurant and Pastor Mark Stier. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020