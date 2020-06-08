Hord, Roger Neil
Roger Neil Hord, age 73, born 4/21/1947, passed away in his Grandview Heights home on 6/5/2020 with his wife Barbara by his side. Roger was a decorated Veteran of the US Army and was honored by the South Korean and South Vietnam Militaries. Roger received multiple medals including The Purple Heart twice and the Bronze Star of Vallor for his heroic achievements while serving his country. He is preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Mary Francis Hord and brother Darryl Hord. He is survived by his wife Barbara, brothers James (Judy) and Dennis (Pamela), son Roger Scott (Tracey), son Jason (Shannon), son Jon (Patsy), and daughter Barbi (David). Roger was Papa/Grandpa to 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held 5-7 on Wednesday, June 10 at John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 W. 5th Avenue, Columbus, where his funeral will be Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m., with a military honor guard burial service at Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.