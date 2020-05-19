Smith, Rev. Roger
Reverend Roger Lee Smith, age 71, born April 15, 1949. He was a retired coal miner as well as a disabled veteran. He joined our heavenly father on May 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Reverend Mitchel Smith and Melster Smith, two brothers Roosevelt Smith and Buford Smith, two sisters Dolly Cure and Betty Justice-Mullins. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joyce Ann Smith; one sister, Marilyn Hall; one son, Jason Lee Smith; and three daughters, Jeff and Lee Ann Harrison, Charlie and Marlina Irwin, and Michele Sargent; 7 grandchildren, Charlie Mason Irwin Jr., Mya Adriana Irwin, Alyssa Russell, Angel-lee Russell, Addy Windham, Brianna Sargent, and Hunter Harrison. He will be laid to rest at the Cap Thacker Cemetery in Pike County Ky. at a later date. A special thank you to Janice and all the staff at Amedisys Hospice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com, 865-982-6812.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 21, 2020.