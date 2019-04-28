Street, Roger

1942 - 2019

It is with sad but peaceful hearts that his family announces the passing of Roger Street, 76, on April 25, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 54 years, Bonnie; children: Craig (Kristin), Carrie, Chad (Stephanie); grandchildren: Colin, Courtney, Carter, Claire Anne, Cailynn; and sister, Donna Taylor.

A graduate of West High School, Capital University, and Ohio State University, Roger was a staunch supporter, advocate and believer in the power of education. His passion for students and educators was evident throughout his career with the Columbus Public Schools (CPS) where he served as a teacher, guidance counselor, supervisor, and mentor to many. His positive impact was felt in his roles supervising guidance staff, vocational coordinators, the annual college fair, and administering the GED testing program. He was recognized with numerous honors throughout his career, including the Distinguished Service Award from the Office of Minority Affairs at Ohio State University, the Pupil Services Administrator of the Year Award from the Ohio Counselors Association, and the Basketball Official Meritorious Service Award from the Ohio High School Athletic Association. His professional legacy was solidified in the initial leadership he provided in the founding of the I Know I Can program, whose mission is to inspire, enable and support CPS students in pursuing and completing a college education. He also found immense satisfaction in the years he spent as an admission counselor at Columbus State Community College, serving as a high school basketball official, and through his involvement with the West High School alumni association.

With his dry wit, Roger's sense of humor was a trademark of his personality. He was an avid amateur fisherman who was truly in his happy place sitting lakeside with his pole, but his greatest joy was the time he spent with his family. He wholeheartedly loved being a part of everything they were involved in, often with a camera in hand.

Roger's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the dedicated and caring staff at Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber who provided loving and compassionate care.

Please join Roger's family for food and fellowship at a Celebration of Life open house, 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, OH, 43221. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to I Know I Can at iknowican.org. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019