Stridsberg, Roger
1926 - 2019
Roger Coolidge Stridsberg, 92, died April 20. He was born in Wyoming, Ohio, to the Reverend Carl and Edith Stridsberg. He graduated from Wyoming High School. He served in the South Pacific during WWII. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati (BA), and the University of Cincinnati College of Law (JD). He married Mary Alice O'Connor in 1950. He practiced law in Cincinnati and Columbus. He was preceded in death by his wife, his mother and father, his brother Geoffrey, his sister Muriel and his brother Borden. He is survived by his four children, Patricia, Geoffrey, Timothy, and Margaret; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, Christ Church (Anglican), 43 West 4th Avenue, Columbus. Burial will be Saturday, April 27, at 1:30 p.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, 11200 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019