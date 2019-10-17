|
|
Scott Jr., Roger W.
1959 - 2019
Roger Wesley Scott Jr., 60, husband, father, brother and dear friend to all, died peacefully on October 16, 2019 at home, in Delaware, OH. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December of 2017. Roger grew up in Bucyrus, Ohio, graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He had thirty-five years of professional experience working in plant manufacturing and distribution environments including twenty-three years working with the management of software application systems before retiring from Abbott Laboratories in 2017, after 31 years. His hobbies included fishing, boating, sporting clays and hunting. Roger wanted to create a Legacy for his children. His passion for fishing started at a very young age, with his Father and Grandfather. As he grew older, Roger along with his Father, started the Annual Scott Canada Fishing trips. These trips are full of traditions, which included where we ate, lodged and shopped, on their drive up to Canada as well as the coveted T-shirt award for the person with the largest northern pike and walleye catch. This legacy, with the help of our son, Ryan, is to continue the Annual Canada Fishing trips in order to introduce the sport of fishing and boating to all the future Scott generations. Roger is survived by his wife, Dawn (Neighbor); their children, Erin (Tim) Johnson, Rikki (Chris) Barton, Ryan (Sara) Scott, Kaitlyn Anders (Paul Rowlen), Katie Scott (Chase Culliver), Nate Anders and Ashlyn Scott; his parents, Roger W. Scott Jr. and Janice (Van Sickle); his brother, Mike Scott and family in Grove City, Ohio; and sister, Barb Wirebaugh and family in Bucyrus, Ohio. Calling hours will be held 10am-12noon at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio on Saturday, October 26, 2019 where a memorial service will follow at Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Hope Hollow, 5600 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43235 (www.hopehollow.com) or to Central Ohio Chapter of Muskies Inc., 1094 Eastmoor Blvd, Columbus, OH 43209, for the Youth Fishing Program or Minnow Fund. The family asks that you spend time with your children, have a cookout with your loved ones and make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond or create family traditions to be passed down through generations. Roger's message to anyone who is struggling with health issues, or even just navigating through life….Stay stubbornly positive, live life to the fullest and enjoy family and friends whenever and wherever possible. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019