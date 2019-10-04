Home

Roger Walls


1932 - 2019
Roger K. Walls was called to his final resting place by his Lord and Savior on September 25, 2019. Roger was born in Zanesville, Ohio, November 15, 1932 to Clarence and Belva (Swope) Walls. Preceded in death by wife Greta I (Lavely) Walls and brother Richard (Patricia) Walls. Survivors to cherish Roger's memory include children, Michael J (Tracy) Walls, Ivan Timothy Walls, Lorie L (Robert) Ellett, Julie M. Walls; grandchildren, Brent (Lia) Walls, Amber (Anthony) Fosler, Jennifer (Jason) Bickley, Jeffrey Ellett; great grandchildren, Ella and George Walls, Elias Fosler, Isabelle Bickley; sister, Avis (Bobby) Seymour; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Schoedinger.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
