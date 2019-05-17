|
|
Wicks, Roger
Roger Nelson Wicks, 80, of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Chapel Grove Inn in Heath, Ohio. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 PM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Pfeifer Funeral Home, 7915 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 43068 with Rev. Jim Marshall officiating. The family will receive family and friends Monday, May 20, 2019 11 AM-1 PM at Pfeifer Funeral Home. Roger was born in Chauncey Dover, Ohio on December 18, 1938 to Pearly Wicks and Della Mourne Wicks. He is preceded in death by his mother Della Mourne Wicks, father Pearly Wicks, brother Carl Wicks, and sister Evelyn Wicks Marshall Mcfarland. He is survived by his children, Steve (Judy Cozzens) Wicks, David (Patty Chutes Wicks) Wicks; grandchildren, Sarah (Homolino) Perez, Ryan (Amber) Wicks; great-grandchildren, Naiomy Perez, Ayden Perez, Ian Wicks, and Nora Perez; many nieces, nephews and many friends including special friend, Mary Jo Colson. Roger worked for Complete General Construction for 39 years, and he was a member of The Operating Engineers Union. He enjoyed his retirement, spending his winters in Davenport, Florida. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, playing horseshoe, and golf as well as other sports. He spent his early years coaching Whitehall little league and enjoyed umpiring and teaching the kids. He was a great horseshoe player and he was a member of Florida Camp Inn Horseshoe Group, Saint Louisville Horseshoe Group, and was a member of the Newark Moose Lodge. He was a strong man of faith, and devoted his life to the Lord, and he never missed an opportunity to share the gospel with others. He will be missed by many who knew him. His family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio and Chapel Grove Inn for the love and kindness they have shown in caring for their father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019