|
|
Williams, Roger
1945 - 2019
Roger Lee Williams, age 73, of Columbus, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home. He was born October 7, 1945 in Trinidad, CO, son of the late Ray and Edna Syble (Egley) Williams. Roger was an entrepreneur at heart. He lived to pave his own path and spent his professional career building new businesses. He will be sorely missed by his daughter, Jennifer W. (Todd) Roberts; beloved grandchildren, Austin Lee, Ian Nathaniel and Duncan Warner Roberts, all of Granville, OH; ex-wife, Dana G. Williams, Newark, OH. Also survived by a brother, Bill Williams of Franktown, CO; and cousins, Jeanette Madsen and family of Goldendale, WA, Barbara Wookey and family of Swink, CO and Bill (Connie) Wilson, of Center, CO. Roger received a Bachelor's degree from Metropolitan State College in 1972. Veteran U.S. Navy serving in Vietnam. Preceded in death by his mother and stepfather who raised him, Edna Syble Degurse and Charles John "Todd" Degurse. Roger had a love for the outdoors. He grew up on the slopes of the Colorado Rockies and spent countless hours skiing, camping, hiking, rafting, fishing and snowmobiling. He always found peace and solace near the water; he had a love for lakes, rivers, and the ocean. He was a free spirit who enjoyed traveling by car and was proud to have visited nearly every state in the United States. Roger loved spending time with his three grandchildren at the swimming pool and spent his recent years attending many soccer, football, basketball and baseball games. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019