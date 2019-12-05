Home

Roger Williams Jr. Obituary
Williams, Jr., Roger
1926 - 2019
Roger Burton Williams Jr, age 93, born in Toledo, Ohio, May 13,1926, died in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2019. Roger retired as an electrical engineer from Mettler-Toledo in 1991 after more than 25 years of diligent service. He was a graduate of DeVilbis High School (Toledo) and Worchester Polytechnic Institute (Massachusetts). He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Roger B. and Alice (Hills) Williams, and sisters Frances Toepfer and Margery Frick. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Madeleine (nee Dunne); sons, Ned (Linda) and Peter (Elizabeth); daughters, Sheila (Scott) Brockmeier, and Sally Williams (Steve Weary); grandchildren, Jason, David, Brian, Todd, Kathy, Anne, and Connor; and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Roger's life and burial service will take place on Kelleys Island, Ohio in June 2020. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
