Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Roger Willis Obituary
Willis, Roger
Roger William Willis, age 55, of Ashville, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Employed by Rush Truck Center. Preceded in death by father Robert Willis, grandparents George and Maribelle Harsh, Harold and Garnet Willis and brother Rodney Willis. Survived by mother, Georgianna Willis; loving wife of 33 years, Peggy; daughter, Alissa (Joe) Streitenberger; son, Kyle (Gabrielle) Willis; sister, Melissa (Joe) Bricker; grandchildren, Joey and Willa Streitenberger; numerous relatives and a host of friends. A special thank you to The James Cancer Hospital and everyone at Zangmeister Cancer Center for their loving care. Family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Ed Maynard officiating. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
