Willis, Roger
1935 - 2020
Roger D. Willis, age 85, passed away on September 18, 2020 after a brief illness at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Roger was born in Cambridge, Ohio on May 3, 1935, to the late Raymond and Mildred Willis. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1953, where he met his future wife, Patty Dutton. Roger graduated from The Ohio State University in 1958 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Roger was an avid fan of OSU football and TBDBITL. Roger retired from the City of Columbus Division of Sewerage and Drainage in 1989. Roger was a lifelong Christian and applied his passion for Christ by helping develop the Dayspring Church of the Nazarene. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Ann Willis; daughters, Vicki (Dave) Beeman, Karen Willis, and Brenda (Bud) Widmayer; grandchildren, Joshua (Laurel) Beeman, Myles (Amanda) Beeman, Meghan (Nick) Southworth, Carly (Adam) Farwick, Jessica (Brad) Heymeyer, and Patrick (Ashley) Widmayer; 13 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Dayspring Church of the Nazarene in Canal Winchester. Visitation will be from 1-2pm. The service will be held at 2pm with Pastor Kevin Angel officiating. Private graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dayspring Church of the Nazarene, the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, or the American Heart Association
. Arrangements entrusted to O.R. Woodyard Co.