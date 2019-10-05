|
Bashore, Roland E.
1926 - 2019
Roland E. Bashore, 93 of Dublin passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. Roland was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He was born January 26, 1926 in Lambertville, Michigan. His family moved to Paulding, Ohio where Roland grew up on the family farm. He was the Valedictorian of his 1944 graduating class at Paulding High School. Roland then entered the Navy and was stationed in the Pacific with the SeaBee Division during WWII. After his honorable discharge he began classes in the fall of 1946 at Ohio University in Athens where he graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. Roland spent most of his career with ODOT and retired after 26 years of service. After retirement he traveled the world and worked briefly in Kuwait for Resource International. He was a member of the Dublin Community Church and served on several boards at the church. Roland was a very devoted family man and very involved in his children's activities even served as the Scout Leader. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marjorie S. (Shuster) Bashore whom he married on April 23, 1955; children, Michael Bashore and Kathryn Johnson; grandchildren, Geoffrey (Kay) Johnson and Jacob Johnson; great granddaughter, Riley; many nieces, nephews and good friends. Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Minor M. and Edna F. (Neill) Bashore; twin brothers, Russell Bashore and Neill Bashore; sister, Frances B. Ryan; nephew, James Bashore; mother-in-law & father-in-law; Floyd and Golda (Murphy) Shuster; brothers-in-law, Harold Shuster, Paul Shuster, Charles Shuster; sister-in-law, Olive (Shuster) Hettinger. A Memorial Service will be held at Noon, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Dublin Community Church, 81 W. Bridge Street, Dublin, Ohio 43017 with Rev. Robert Tussing officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior from 11 AM – 12PM Saturday. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dublin Community Church or a . Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019