|
|
Carman Sr., Roland Lee "Pete"
1931 - 2019
Roland Lee "Pete" Carman Sr. age 88, passed peacefully Dec 29, 2019. 1949 graduate of Hamilton Township High School, served in Air National Guard, retired from Plumbers & Factory Supplies. Member of Obetz Church of the Nazarene, past President of Obetz Historical Society and staff member of Obetz Senior Center. Obetz 'Citizen of the Year' 2002. Preceded in death by brother, Lawrence Carman and wife of 56 years Nancy (Mitchell). Survived by daughter, Vickie Lytle; sons, Mitch (Beth) Carman and Roland (Heather) Carman Jr.; grandchildren, Kristen Lytle, Rory Carman, Casey Carman, Jeremy Carman, Roland Paul Carman, Harrison Carman, Madeline Carman; great-grandson, Micah Moore; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends may call at MYERS WOODYARD funeral home, 587 Main St. Groveport, OH Thursday Jan 2, 2020 from 6pm until time of service at 8pm. Pastor Jay Schlenker officiating. Memorials can be made in Pete's memory to Obetz Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020