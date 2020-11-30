James, Rolena
1948 - 2020
Rolena James, age 72. Sunrise March 3, 1948 and Sunset November 27, 2020. Private Visitation 1PM and Private Funeral Service 2PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JAMES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com