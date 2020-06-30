Woda, Roma Jeanette

1930 - 2020

Roma "Jeanette" Woda, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 under the care of Friendship Village of Columbus. Her family will receive friends from 1-3pm Sunday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where her Funeral Service will be held at 10am Monday, July 6, 2020. Graveside service and interment will be held at 1pm that afternoon at Bethel Cemetery in Oak Hill Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger for a complete obituary and to send messages of support to her family.



