Roma Jeanette Woda
1930 - 2020
Roma "Jeanette" Woda, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 under the care of Friendship Village of Columbus. Her family will receive friends from 1-3pm Sunday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where her Funeral Service will be held at 10am Monday, July 6, 2020. Graveside service and interment will be held at 1pm that afternoon at Bethel Cemetery in Oak Hill Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger for a complete obituary and to send messages of support to her family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
JUL
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethel Cemetery
