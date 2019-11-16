|
Czerwinski, Romana
1929 - 2019
Dr. Romana Czerwinski, a Holocaust survivor, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019, at the OSU Ross Heart Hospital, at the age of 90. She was born in Lodz, Poland, in 1929. She graduated from University of Warsaw School of Medicine and practiced as a pediatrician and child psychiatrist until 1968, when she emigrated to the United States with her husband Edward and sons Mark, Peter, and Paul. Since 1973, she practiced as a psychiatrist in Columbus until her retirement. All who knew her will never forget her fierce and unselfish love and devotion to her family, her caring for her friends, and her tenacity, wit, and grace. She was dedicated to her work as a physician. Literature, art, and travel gave her great pleasure throughout her life. Preceded in death by husband Edward Czerwinski, son Dr. Paul Czerwinski, and parents Mieczyslaw and Sara Chodzko. She is survived by her sister, Malgosia Chodzko; son, Mark Czerwinski and his wife, Barbara Manuck; son, Dr. Peter Czerwinski and his wife, Debbie Czerwinski; grandson, Steven Czerwinski and his wife, Anna Goodman; grandchildren, Michael, Sophie, Ben Czerwinski, and Brittani Farley, and Brittani's husband, Jonathan Farley; and great-grandchildren, Fiona, Alma and Seamus Farley. A celebration of Romana's life will be held Monday, November 18 at the Hunan Lion restaurant, 2038 Crown Plaza Dr, Columbus, OH 43235. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her caregivers at the Ross Heart Hospital for the exemplary kindness and care she received there. In lieu of flowers, gifts to honor the memory of Romana Czerwinski and her beloved son Paul may be made to the , . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019