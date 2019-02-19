|
|
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:30 PM
View Map
Our Lady of Victory Church
|
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Our Lady of Victory Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
Our Lady of Victory Church
|
|
|
Ciotola, Reverend Monsignor Romano
1940 - 2019
Reverend Monsignor Romano Ciotola, known to many as Father Romano, passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019, surrounded by family, friends and clergy. Romano was born on May 11, 1940 in the village of Cerreto in the Molise region of Italy. He is preceded in death by his parents Felice and Silvia Ciotola. He is survived by sisters, Elda Milano (Americo), Angelina Milano (Marino), Rose Liguore (Dr. Lawrence); and brother, Ascenzo Ciotola (Joanne); nieces, Lisa Lancia, Mary Peters, Marina DiDonato, Joanna Ciotola White, Felicia Ciotola Drevna, Andrea Liguore, Adrianna Ciotola; nephews, Robert Milano, Victor Liguore, Robert Ascenzo Ciotola II; great nieces, Alyssa DiDonato, Courtney Peters, Gemma White, Lucia White, Camilla Drevna, Giana Liguore; great nephews, Anthony DiDonato, Connor Peters, and Carmine White. He is also survived by his long time friends and compassionate caretakers during his illness, David Petry, Pat Feamster and two Angels sent by God. At the young age of 11, as a result of the strong religious faith instilled upon him by his parents, Romano discerned a religious vocation and entered a preparatory boarding school in Trivento, Italy, for students interested in entering the priesthood. Then, at age 17, he entered the St. Pius X Pontifical Seminary in Chieti, Italy, for his first year of Seminary College. The following year, 1958, Romano emigrated to America with his family to join his father and older sister who had come two years earlier. Then at age 18, he attended St. Charles Seminary in Columbus and in 1961 proceeded to Mt. St. Mary Seminary in Cincinnati, where he completed his theological studies. He received a Master of Divinity Degree at St. John's College in Cleveland, Ohio, and also studied at the North American College in Rome. After Romano's Ordination on May 29, 1965, he was assigned as an Associate Pastor and High School religion teacher in several parishes and schools in Ohio. He was assigned as Associate Pastor at St. Matthew the Apostle Parish, Gahanna, Ohio, also serving as a Religion teacher at Bishop Hartley High School. He then served at St. Agnes Parish, Columbus, also serving as a Religion teacher at Bishop Ready High School; then served as Assistant Pastor in Dennison, Ohio at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, also serving as a Religion teacher at Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School. He then was assigned to Blessed Sacrament Parish in Newark, Ohio and served as a Religion teacher at Newark Catholic High School. In 1976 he served as Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in London, Ohio. In 1987 he was assigned as Pastor to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Grove City, Ohio. In July 2000, Romano arrived at Our Lady of Victory Parish, his original home parish and the location of his family and many relatives and friends from his village of birth. He has served his parish family there for 18 years. He was named a Prelate of Honor "Monsignor" by Pope John Paul II in 1992. Romano was honored to have been in the presence of three Saints - Pope John Paul II, Mother Teresa and Padre Pio. Romano always endeavored to bring a faithful community closer to God. To accomplish that goal, with the support of Our Lady of Victory Parish and other friends, he built a church for the faithful in the village of Nueva Esperanza, Honduras – Iglesia Nuestra Señora de Fátima. He also participated in the upkeep of the nearby orphanage at Montaña de Luz. Romano and Our Lady of Victory Parish provided financial support to Chibley Cardinal Longlois of the Diocese of Les Cayes in Haiti for the education of Seminarians and for hurricane reconstruction. He also financially supported the church in his native village – La Chiesa di San Felice Cantalice. He was very proud of his Italian heritage and led many tours there for his friends and parishioners to enjoy the culture, art, churches, food, and people. He also enjoyed playing golf and taking golf trips to Florida with family and friends. Romano was greatly loved and respected by his family. He provided the strong foundation and support that kept the family together. No family wedding or Baptism would have been complete without him. His personal touch will be forever cherished. Touching upon the gift of love of bringing people together and focusing on hospitality, the parishes that Romano served became communities and families. Romano was a humble and selfless man who changed the lives of all that he met. His love is a faithful reminder of what it means to be a servant of God. He will be dearly missed by all. Friends may call beginning at 1 p.m., concluding with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43212. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, and will continue until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Bishop Frederick Campbell will celebrate the Mass and deliver the homily, priests of the Diocese will concelebrate, and burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne, Ohio 43137. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Monsignor Romano Ciotola Foundation for Seminarians, 3701 Boardman-Canfield Road, Unit 1, Canfield, Ohio 44406. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (OH), where condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More