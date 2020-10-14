Sachs, Romie

Romie Alice (Bourne) Sachs, age 90, of Littleton, Colorado, passed away October 7, 2020, at the Denver Inpatient Hospice Care Center. Born to Clyde and Helen (Taylor) Bourne January 17, 1930, in Portsmouth, OH. Romie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, David B, Sachs, her brother Joe (Clyde) Bourne, stepdaughter Susie Sachs and grandson Casey Kahn. She is survived by Loving sons, John (Margaret) Kahn of Texas, and Tom (Leigh) Kahn of Colorado; daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Seidel of Colorado; step daughter, Leigh (Tom) Beal; and step son, David (Allyn) Sachs of Ohio; sisters-in-law, Helen Bourne and Marilyn Buchanan; along with 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many cousins. Romie graduated from North High School in Columbus, Ohio, and attended the University of Cincinnati. Romie worked with her husband David at the Franklin Candy company in Columbus Ohio, which they owned and operated from 1970 to 1986. They retired to Timber Greens Community in New Port Richie, FL in 1995. Romie and Dave loved the water and spent their summer weekends on their boat at the Fox Haven marina on lake Erie. Both loved playing golf and were avid Bridge players, with Romie earning her Lifetime Master bridge player at the age of 90. Romie was actively involved in the community and volunteered for many organizations and causes during her lifetime. Please make any Donations to the Denver Hospice, 28299 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO, 80230. You may donate by calling: 303-321-2828.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store